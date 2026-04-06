Bengals Have Perfect Opportunity to Trade for Star Defensive Tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals need to continue upgrading their defense if they want a chance to compete for a Super Bowl this season. They've added players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, and Jonathan Allen to bolster their defense this offseason, but they need to do more.

The Bengals could dive into the trade market to land a superstar if the price is right. Fortunately for the Bengals, one of the perfect options just landed on the trade block.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade out of New York this offseason.

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

The Bengals need to call the Giants and ask about a trade for the All-Pro defensive tackle.

Bengals Need to Call Giants About Trade for Dexter Lawrence

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bengals had the worst run defense in the league last season. They've added Allen to help bolster that this season, but they need to do more.

A trade for Lawrence is the perfect move to make.

Lawrence was top 10 among defensive tackles in PFF grade, posting a grade over 75 last season. He didn't record a full sack last season, but he still found ways to wreck the game. Lawrence is a run stuffer in the middle of the defensive line, while doubling as an excellent pass rusher. He would be the perfect fit for the Bengals.

Lawrence has been mentioned as a trade chip for quite some time. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that he was discussed as a trade chip at the trade deadline last season, but nothing came to fruition.

As a result, the Bengals will likely need to put together a big trade package to land Lawrence. He's not going to come to Cincinnati for cheap, even if he requested a trade. The Bengals should check into the idea of adding him this offseason.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.