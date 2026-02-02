Bengals Land MASSIVE Big Board Value in Two-Round 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a major big board steal in the latest two-round mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller. He had the Bengals taking LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at Pick 10 and Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at Pick 41.

Woods had been a popular option for the Bengals all the way up to Pick 10 in many mock drafts over the past few weeks, while Delane is widely considered the best cornerback in the class.

He is ranked 11th on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and first among cornerbacks.

"A lot of mock drafts will have the Bengals drafting the best edge rusher available here with Trey Hendrickson's time in Cincinnati likely over. But the top three are off the board in this mock, which presents an interesting decision," Miller wrote. "The Bengals could try to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but drafting a cornerback with the skills to excel on the outside or in the slot might be more beneficial in the AFC North.

"Delane was the best cornerback I studied in 2025, with feisty play at the line of scrimmage and excellent instincts in coverage. He doesn't have elite measurables (6-foot, 190 pounds), but Delane's timing and quickness on click-and-close plays stand out above the rest of the cornerback class."

Woods would be a massive steal based on his big board positioning.

The Bengals landed the MDD's best defensive tackle and 15th-best player overall at Pick 41.

"An edge rusher could be in play at this spot, but Woods' ability to play in a 1- or 3-technique alignment with pass-rush upside is too good to pass up in a weak defensive tackle class," Miller wrote.

Cincinnati holds seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Six are their own selections, all in the top 10 of each round. The seventh is a sixth-round pick originally owned by the Lions (18th pick in the round).

Check out Miller's full mock draft here.

