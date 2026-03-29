April is nearly here as more and more seven-round mock drafts drop for the 2026 cycle. Cincinnati picks in the top 10 throughout most of the 2026 draft, with a chance to really turn the vibes around after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings took a stab at Cincinnati's entire draft haul this week. He started with a shocking pick at No. 10, slotting Cincinnati with Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman over Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (he went two picks later at Pick 12).

"Dillon Thieneman over Caleb Downs is sure to be the talk of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. I have Downs rated slightly above Thieneman, but Thieneman is a top-ten prospect on my board, and if Downs' knee is flagged medically, it could make a difference," Cummings wrote.

This would be stunning. Thieneman has risen steadily in the past month, but is still ranked 18th on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database, while Downs is ninth overall.

Big Board Values & Reaches

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He had Cincinnati rolling with another secondary pick at No. 41. Clemson cornerback Aveion Terrell was the choice.

"At this point in this 2026 NFL Mock draft, Avieon Terrell is a massive steal. A slot-boundary flex CB, Terrell is technically sound, endlessly diverse in coverage, and exceedingly capable in support," Cumming wrote.

Terrell is ranked 23rd overall and third among cornerbacks on the consensus big board.

The trenches got some love with Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks at Pick 72.

"Caleb Banks' medicals are a minefield, but at this point, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound DT is worth the investment with his in-human burst, quickness, and alignment-diverse disruption potential," Cummings noted.

Banks is ranked 36th on the consensus big board and third among defensive tackles. All in all, Cincinnati got major big board value across these first three picks.

Check out the rest of the picks from Cummings and their big board rankings below:

110) Nick Barrett, South Carolina | DT - 228th on the consensus big board

189) Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma | LB - 244th

199) Sam Roush, Stanford | TE - 108th

221) Carson Beck, Miami (FL) | QB - 120th

226) Kapena Gushiken, Ole Miss | DB - Not Ranked

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