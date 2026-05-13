The Bengals Are Being Called Big Winners After ‘Quietly Crushing’ 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals made one of the biggest moves of the offseason (arguably the biggest move) by swinging a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants to acquire defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lawrence heads to Cincinnati as an anchor for their defensive line, which desperately needed a game wrecker. The Bengals' run defense was the worst in the league last year. They didn't generate much pressure on the quarterback from the interior defensive line either. Lawrence will fix both issues.

But they lost their first-round pick in this move. However, the Bengals were able to make the most out of the rest of their draft capital.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI recently shared a lot of high praise for the Bengals' draft class this offseason and called them winners from the draft that nobody is talking about.

Bengals Landed Multiple Steals In 2026 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals did not have a first-round pick, but they did an underrated job navigating the board and finding both value and talent," Melo wrote. "No. 41 overall selection Cashius Howell should successfully join a revamped pass-rushing room that's trying to replace Trey Hendrickson. Interior offensive linemen Connor Lew and Brian Parker II could eventually develop into starters. Third-round cornerback Tacario Davis is big and long, and his selection helps prepare for the future with Dax Hill and D.J. Turner in contract years."

The Bengals are quiet winners of the draft because they didn't have a first-round pick to make a big splash. Their first-round pick is technically Lawrence.

In the second round, the Bengals landed edge rusher Cashius Howell. Howell is one of the more intriguing edge rushers in the draft because he has all the traits a team could ask for except arm length. Howell could quickly prove to be a major steal for the Bengals.

Tacario Davis is a high upside addition to bolster the cornerback room. Davis is a lengthy cornerback with the potential to make big plays.

The Bengals also landed draft steals with players like Connor Lews, Brian Parker II, and Landon Robinson.

Each of the Bengals' draft picks could carve out a role with the team in 2026. That's quite rare.

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