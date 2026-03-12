Bengals Miss Perfect Opportunity to Land Veteran LB, Options Dwindling

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add an off ball linebacker to their defense.

Early in free agency, they landed deals with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. Cook fills a huge hole at safety, which was one of the biggest issues with the Bengals defense. Mafe is the high upside edge rusher who could replace Joseph Ossai or Trey Hendrickson on the edge. They also landed a deal with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on Thursday.

The perfect off ball linebacker landed on the market on Thursday after the Denver Broncos released veteran Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw has struggled with injuries in the past, but he's affordable and a huge upgrade when he's on the field. It felt like the perfect option for the Bengals.

But he quickly signed with the 49ers.

Bengals Miss Out on LB Dre Greenlaw in Free Agency

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) in the fourth quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Greenlaw might not have ever been realistic, as he may have had his eyes on a reunion with the San Francisco 49ers all along. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Greenlaw has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the 49ers.

Losing out on a chance to sign Greenlaw hurts. He joins a long list of off ball linebackers who would have fit the Bengals, but opted to sign elsewhere. Leo Chenal, Devin Lloyd, and plenty of others are on this list of misses for the Bengals.

Who's Left For the Bengals to Target?

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The options are dwindling for the Bengals.

Still, New York Giants free agent Bobby Okereke is one of the top choices left. He's been a captain for New York, which is leadership that the Bengals need. He's always around the football, but has struggled with missed tackles in the past. Still, he was top 10 in the NFL in solo tackles last season.

Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is another option for the Bengals, though he's already 36 years old. David is a solid playmaker, and he would provide an upgrade for the Bengals. Bobby Wagner could fit as well as a high-snap, consistent veteran.

Cincinnati could use a veteran voice in the linebacker room.

