Bengals 2025 Class Earns Middling Grade On Rookie Report Card

CINCINNATI — NFL.com's Gennaro Felice broke down the NFL's 2025 rookie class this week, which didn't fare too well for the Bengals. Cincinnati's six players ranked 25th in the NFL with a C+ grade.

The team's young defense struggled for much of the season, but did start to turn a corner around the end of the campaign, while Dylan Fairchild was the only major rookie contributor on offense.

"The Bengals took a huge swing at No. 17 overall, drafting a raw edge rusher who recorded just 1.5 sacks in each of his three college seasons," Felice wrote. "Alas, Shemar Stewart was even less productive in his NFL debut, logging one sack in an eight-game campaign that was preceded by a contract dispute and abbreviated by multiple injuries. Cincinnati’s first-round gamble busted in Year 1, putting a taint on this group. But if you look past that first selection, the Bengals actually received decent returns from their next three picks.

"Dylan Fairchild was the best of the bunch, serving as a solid 15-game starter at left guard. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter experienced a trial by fire as a pair of rookie starters in the middle of an overmatched defense. The young linebackers made mistakes, to be sure, but they also showed growth as the season progressed, ultimately tying for second on the team with 106 tackles."

Cincinnati has seemingly solidified its offensive line with just the right guard spot up in the air after Dalton Risner's career-best season. Fairchild is a big part of that as he tries to build on some good moments from a full starting season, while running back Tahj Brooks and guard Jalen Rivers made it onto the field and stayed healthy.

Defensively, Stewart should be able to hone in on avoiding the first-time injury bug that bit him, and the linebackers have plenty of tape to build off for their sophomore runs.

All in all, this class started 53 combined games last season. The Bengals are hoping that experience leads to more winning in 2026. Check out the full report card here.

