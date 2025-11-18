Bengals Pass on Defense With Top-10 Pick in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — We are quickly approaching mock draft season early for the Bengals. The team is 3-7 and has a strong chance to earn a top-10 pick for the second time in the Joe Burrow era.
CBS Sports' writer Mike Renner thinks the team should use its free agency resources to try to fix the worst defense this century and instead double down on offensive skill talent near the top of the draft.
He had the team select Notre Dame running back Jeremyiah Love with the ninth pick in the draft.
"Obviously, the Bengals need help defensively, but they've spent so much draft capital on that side of the ball in recent years that free agency might be where they have to turn to fix things. Adding Love to their room of playmakers gives them a terrifying amount of speed," Renner wrote.
Love is widely considered one of the best running backs available in the draft, but Cincinnati already has a solid back in Chase Brown, and has holes at nearly every position on defense.
They seemingly can only hit on top 10 picks this decade, so forgoing a top-end defensive talent may be ill-advised.
