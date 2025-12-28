Chase Brown Caps Another Long Bengals Touchdown Drive Against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense is firing on all cylinders posting its third 30-plus point game in the last four weeks.

Chase Brown helped them take a 30-7 lead over the Cardinals at home on Sunday to all but guarantee a move to 6-10 overall on the season.

Brown added his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to cap off an 11-play, 84-yard drive and tied his career-high in single-game scrimmage yards (130). He's had 100-plus scrimmage yards in eight of his past 10 games. Joe Burrow is now sitting at 232 passing yards and two touchdowns with a 132 passer rating.

Check out the touchdown below:

6-yd Touchdown Run

7:33 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at ARI 6

5-yd Penalty

7:52 - 3rd

(Shotgun) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Sweat, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at ARZ 11 - No Play.

3rd & 5 at ARI 11

1-yd Run

8:38 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 11 for 1 yard (A.Davis-Gaither; D.Hall).

2nd & 6 at ARI 12

4-yd Run

9:17 - 3rd

C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 12 for 4 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson).

1st & 10 at ARI 16

12-yd Pass

9:58 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to ARZ 16 for 12 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson; D.Burke).

2nd & 10 at ARI 28

Incompletion

10:04 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.

1st & 10 at ARI 28

6-yd Pass

10:49 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to ARZ 28 for 6 yards (D.Hall).

3rd & 2 at ARI 34

1-yd Run

11:29 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to ARZ 34 for 1 yard (C.Simon; A.Davis-Gaither).

2nd & 3 at ARI 35

7-yd Run

12:01 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown right tackle to ARZ 35 for 7 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson; D.Robinson).

1st & 10 at ARI 42

39-yd Pass

12:43 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins to ARZ 42 for 39 yards (D.Burke).

3rd & 7 at CIN 19

-1-yd Pass

13:21 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 19 for -1 yards (D.Burke).

2nd & 6 at CIN 20

4-yd Run

13:57 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to CIN 20 for 4 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson).

1st & 10 at CIN 16

