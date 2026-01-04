NFL World Reacts to Myles Garrett Setting Historic Sack Record in Week 18
It took until the fourth quarter of Week 18's game against the Bengals, but Myles Garrett finally did it.
Garrett became the NFL's all-time single-season sack leader in the Browns' regular season finale after taking down Joe Burrow late in the game. Just roughly five minutes away from seeing the elusive sack record slip away from his grasp, Garrett attacked the edge and was able to barrel past the Bengals' left tackle before getting his hands on Burrow, who fell to the ground pretty quickly.
Garrett now has 23 sacks on the year, passing Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt who held the previous record of 22.5.
While Aaron Rodgers seemed keen on not letting Garrett have his record-setting sack in Week 17, Burrow didn't appear to be as worried about being on the unfortunate side of history on Sunday.
"I’m not gonna go out of my way to not let him get the record," Burrow said pregame. "I’m gonna go play football. There are going to be situations where a sack is the best of the bad outcomes of that play."
And as fate would have it, Garret, at long last, got his 23rd sack, with the Browns also taking home a 20-18 win to boot.
Here's a look at the historic moment:
The NFL world tipped their hat to Garrett for his impressive, one-of-a-kind feat:
Congrats to a legend.