Bengals Reportedly Facing More Issues With Trey Hendrickson, AFC South Team Ready To Pursue All-Pro

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson could be headed elsewhere in 2026 NFL Free Agency, but not too far. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted a Bengals team source doesn't think Hendrickson will return, and to keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts as a landing spot for Hendrickson.

It would be a familiar fit if the Bengals star pass rusher reunited with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumoa and new defensive line coach Marion Hobby. Both were on the Bengals' staff this decade.

"A source told me he figures it's unlikely for these two sides to reunite going into next season," Wolfe said. "A difficult decision for Cincy, because their relationship has not been great in recent weeks, and I'm told that if this deal does end up happening (with another team), free agency-wise, keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts. It's a team that wants to be aggressive. They made the big splash move for Sauce Gardner mid-season. Lou Anarumo has a lot of familiarity with Trey Hendrickson.

"They just hired a D-line coach named Marion Hobby who coached Trey Hendrickson for four years in Cincinnati when they were all together. Lou, Marion and Trey Hendrickson had 57 sacks and four Pro Bowl seasons. They're going to be aggressive in trying to get him if he does reach the market, or even if it's a sign-and-trade could be a big splash move for the Indianapolis Colts, and for Cincinnati, they're going to look at a lot more volume pickups on defense to get better with a group that just wasn't good enough to compete in 2025."

Bengals director of player personnel noted last month how contentious the Hendrickson contract saga has been.

"That one was contentious," Tobin said. There are a lot of contentious deals. We’re not on an island by ourselves in that kind of stuff. That’s the way of the world. We have to place a value on a player. They’ll place their own value on themselves. We have to come to something that makes sense for both. When I negotiate with a player or agent, I’m not negotiating against that player or agent. I’m negotiating on behalf of the rest of our football team. On behalf of the city of Cincinnati, which wants the best football team it can have. I’m not saying you deserve less, and it’s isolated in a cocoon. I’m trying to preserve as much as I can to do other things that will benefit all of us.

Cincinnati can franchise tag him for over $30 million and eventually trade him to a team interested, like the Colts. Letting him walk for nothing would be the worst-case scenario to close out this saga.

Check out the full clip from Wolfe below:

THE WOLFE OF BALL STREET: EARLY OFF-SEASON PREVIEW



- Why Travis Hunter offense vs. defense usage will change a lot in 2026

- Keep an eye on Trey Hendrickson and Indianapolis Colts

- Browns could go with Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson at QB, pass on drafting QB high again pic.twitter.com/1pQ60wmKm3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 14, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok