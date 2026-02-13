Conflicting Reports Emerge About Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. Trey Hendrickson's future is near the top of the list.

The former NFL sack leader is set to become a free agent in March. He had 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons (35 total), before playing in only seven games and finishing with four sacks last year. He underwent core muscle surgery in December.

Will the Bengals use the franchise tag on him? We have conflicting reports about their plans for the former All-Pro.

No Tag?

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported earlier this week that the Bengals were "unlikely" to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson.

"He's coming off an injury-filled 2025 entering his age-32 season," Jones wrote. "While the Bengals retained the right to tag him after protracted talks last offseason, sources deem it unlikely Cincinnati allocates that much money to the position given all of its other defensive needs."

The franchise tag would cost the Bengals $30.2 million in cash this season. Hendrickson would have a $36.7 million cap hit.

"There's always a path," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last month when asked about the possibility of Hendrickson returning.

Tag Coming?

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo left the door open for the Bengals to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson.

"It's like, 'Ok, he's going to play that out. He's going to hit free agency and his time with the Bengals is done.' I'm not so sure," Garafolo said on Thursday. "I think a franchise tag is in play here."

Rapoport agreed.

"I say that you're correct," Rapoport said. "They paid him 30 [million] last year. So it's not that much more ($36.7 million cap hit). And the Bengals hate to let really good players leave the building. They just hate it. They like good players. And when at all possible, they would like to keep good players. It has been no doubt, a frustrating couple of years for Trey Hendrickson when it comes to the last year, staying on the field and to the contract negotiations. Might stay in that same ballpark this coming year. We'll see though, they can work out a deal again. That makes sense for all sides. Again."

Decision Timeline

Cincinnati Bengals team owner Mike Brown greets the press during the annual Cincinnati Bengals media day event at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The franchise tag window opens on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and lasts until Tuesday, March 3.

The Bengals would need to make a decision quickly if they plan to use the tag on Hendrickson with hopes of trading him. They would want a deal in place before the legal tampering period (free agency) begins on Monday, March 9 at Noon.

The NFL Combine is later this month. It would be a good time for the Bengals to canvas the league and see what they could get in a trade for Hendrickson. A third or fourth round pick seems like a reasonable expectation if they did tag-and-trade him.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.