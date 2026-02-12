Marion Hobby Reuniting With Lou Anarumo Could Impact Bengals Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby is back in the NFL. Hobby is reuniting with Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis and will become the Colts defensive line coach.

Hobby spent last season at Tennessee, before being hired by Arkansas in December to be their defensive line coach. His stay with the Razorbacks didn't last long.

Reunion

Cincinnati Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby explains a drill to the defensive line during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hobby spent four seasons (2021-2024) in Cincinnati with the Bengals under Anarumo. That includes the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI and to the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

He was Trey Hendrickson's defensive line coach during that span and helped develop him into an All-Pro defensive end. Hendrickson had 35 sacks combined in 2023 and 2024 under Hobby.

Hobby was a defensive analyst for the Tennessee Volunteers last season. Before coming to Cincinnati he spent time with the Dolphins (2019-20), Jaguars (2017-18) and Saints (2006-07).

Free Agents

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Both Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai are set to become free agents in March. It's reasonable to think that an Anarumo-Hobby combination could be interested in reuniting with one of the two players.

Ossai is entering his sixth season and it looks like he will hit free agency. Hendrickson's status is a bigger question mark with a possible franchise tag looming.

It's worth noting that Ossai certainly left the door open to re-signing with the Bengals.

"It's been great," Ossai said last month. "There's been up and downs, for sure. But I'm most excited about the relationships I've built in those years, in those learning situations. I gained friends for life in those learning situations. So I wouldn't change any of that for the world. It's been great. You can't grow without going through some hurt. You know, that's why it's called Growing Pains. It's been a blessing. Hopefully there's more. If there's not, I hope I keep growing wherever I go."

It's also worth noting that a possible reunion with DJ Reader could be impacted. Reader has great respect for Hobby and worked with him at Clemson and in Cincinnati. Reader is set to become a free agent. The Colts could be on his short list if they made a push for him next month when free agency opens.

-----

