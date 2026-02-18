Bengals Sign Offensive Depth Option To New Deal Ahead Of 2026 Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made another internal signing this week to follow up their deal with slot cornerback Jalen Davis. Practice squad staple wide receiver Kendric Pryor is signing a one-year deal with the team after spending his first official NFL season in Cincinnati.

He's spent the majority of the past three seasons ('23-25) on the Bengals' practice squad. He played in two games for the Bengals as a practice squad elevation candidate in 2024, recording one reception for nine yards and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.

Pryor is one of a few guys the team clearly values internally, another possibly being Dalton Risner, who is still unsigned entering the back half of February.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is ready to attack all these new contracts with the rest of the front office.

"I think the organization is willing to do anything it takes to win," Tobin said about how they'll handle contract structures this offseason. "I’ve been here long enough to know that. If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t say it. The organization wants to win. Mr. Brown wants to win. Katie, Troy, Elizabeth, Caroline, Paul — they want to win. That’s what they want. They’re willing to do whatever it takes."

Pryor will try to crack the Bengals' 53-man roster this summer as he plays for one of the most-weapon-laden teams in the NFL.

"We have to find the right guys," Tobin said about this offseason. "They have to be available to us. They have to be open to coming to Cincinnati, and we have to work out the contract. Those are all ifs. We're not there yet. We're not sure who's available, what the options are, but yes, we're open to improving our football team in any way that we can."

