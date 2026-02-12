Cincinnati Bengals Release Best Mic'd Up Moments From 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals media team combed through all of the Mic'd Ups from the 2025 season to find the best ones for fans to enjoy this week.

Cincinnati is trying to create more winning Mic'd Ups in the 2026 season. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the whole front office are gunning for the best roster mix to fit around Joe Burrow and his fellow stars.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons.

"There’s nobody in this building that doesn't understand that," Tobin said about fan frustration last month. "We feel it. I mean, we're the same way. We're disheartened, but we're disheartened for them being disheartened as well. We want to make this city proud. That's what we want to do. We have the greatest fans. They are passionate. They understand football. They really do. I get calls, emails, and sometimes texts. I didn't know how that got out, but I have a lot of thoughts and ideas on how I can improve, and sometimes those are appreciated.

"But it gives me an appreciation for the fans, the level of knowledge, and the level of thought and buy-in for what we do. That's important. Not every city has that, and I'm not going to name them to call them out. But not every city has that community-based, fan-driven experience as we have. It's a very special thing, and our fans are very special to us."

Check out all of the top moments below, from Burrow getting food crumbs all over the place to many big-play reactions:

Best of Mic’d Up 2025. pic.twitter.com/MgKa4IlMDI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 11, 2026

