Cincinnati Bengals Re-Signing Key Piece of Defense Ahead of Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing cornerback Jalen Davis to a contract extension. He made the announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

It's great news for Davis and for the Bengals. The veteran will likely serve as Cincinnati's starting cornerback this season.

We gave Davis a 75% chance of re-signing with the Bengals last month when we looked ahead to free agency.

Key Veteran

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Davis played a key role down the stretch of the 2025 season. He finished with 20 tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, one sack and one interception.

"He's always been a dependable guy," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in December. "We've seen it from him in training camp, for preseason games and the opportunity he's gotten over the years to play in a real game and just tremendous locker room guy. I think he's a fan favorite in the locker room, tremendous energy. Just does what it takes to win and help our team, whether that's been as a practice squad player, bringing energy every single day and being consistent, being ready when his number's called. So, then his numbers finally called In November, he just goes out there and just plays with a ton of confidence, ton of awareness, great communication skills. Leadership on defense, has a knack for making plays on the ball, has a knack for pressuring."

The 30-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Cincinnati and has been a key leader on a young defense.

Role Moving Forward

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) in the third quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Bengals won 37-14. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pencil Davis in as the Bengals' starting nickel cornerback. Things could certainly change in free agency and the draft, but the veteran played well with Dax Hill and DJ Turner on the outside.

A starting trio of Hill, Turner and Davis is the most-likely cornerback combo for the Bengals.

Taylor compared Davis to former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who was a key piece of their run to back-to-back AFC championship games in 2021 and 2022.

"A lot of similarities with Mike Hilton, and whether that's because they were together for a long time, and that's a huge compliment because Mike obviously has had a tremendous career," Taylor said. "JD is out there doing his own thing, and really just happy to see him take on that role and do with a ton of confidence and make a lot of plays for us and have a lot of success.”

Check out Davis' announcement below: