Bengals Great Willie Anderson Posts Update On Kidney Surgery

CINCINNATI — Willie Anderson's kidney transplant was a success!

The Bengals legend went through the transplant earlier this week and posted a video confirming things went well on Thursday.

“God is great, man,” Anderson said on X. “Everything went well, kidney’s well.”

He had the surgery after a decade-long battle with kidney disease.

"10 years ago, I was diagnosed with kidney disease," Anderson posted on X last month. "Over the past 10 years, it’s gotten significantly worse. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to lose those 60 pounds to see if I could make it better. Well, I have an announcement. You have to listen to the video. Some folks know this already. A lot don’t. I never wanted everyone to feel sorry for me. I wanted to give happy news. Please listen! And I hope this helps the next athlete."

His daughter was thankfully a match for the transplant. Humans can live long, healthy lives with one kidney if it's maintained properly.

“My girl wanted to check and see for herself,” Anderson said in the video he posted. “She was a perfect match. Crazy. Never in a million years did I think that I would be in this position of needing a kidney and going through a transplant. Two, I never thought someone this close to me in this aspect would be the one that I would get a kidney from.”

The stalwart protector manned Cincinnati's offensive line from 1996 to 2007. Anderson played 195 games for Cincinnati in his career with just 36 total penalties and three first-team All-Pro appearances from 2004-06.

"My Lady is the strongest person I know," Anderson wrote on X. "She woke me up, tickling my feet out of surgery. She knows I hate that. I knew it was her when I awoke. My brother and ex-business partner, Laderick Odom, my bro Pastor Floyd Walker from Cincinnati, Lisa McCall, my business manager, have been God-sent, helping me out! Man, I appreciate the prayers and support! I hung on every word you all sent me! Hopefully, my ordeal can help others. And please, please consider giving a kidney to save someone. You can function in life well with one!"

Check out the full announcement video below:

My Lady is the strongest person I know . She woke me up tickling my feet out of surgery . She knows I hate that. I knew it was her when I awoke . My brother and ex business partner Laderick Odom my bro Pastor Floyd Walker from Cincinnati Lisa McCall my business manager have been… pic.twitter.com/tFW7T4RV54 — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) March 5, 2026

