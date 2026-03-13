Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 Salary Cap Space Gets Nice Boost Following Insurance Payout

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a nice boost to their 2026 salary cap figure thanks to insurance policy payouts. NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrota broke down what triggered the extra $7 million coming to Cincinnati to use on its 2026 roster.

A lot of it had to do with Joe Burrow's nine games missed last season.

"Bengals received a $7M+ Cap adjustment for 2026 (in part due to insurance on Burrow's contract for the nine games he missed and the rest mostly due to end-of-season NLTBE/LTBE incentives reconciliation)," Perrota posted on X. "What this means is that the Bengals' 2026 adjusted Cap = $317M+. Red highlight below shows the pre-adjusted Cap with just the 2025 carryover, so add about $7M+ to that $310M total ($317,958,913). We have the Bryan Cook ($8.66M) and Boye Mafe ($17M) 2026 Cap Hits accounted for, but we are still waiting on the Jon Allen official numbers. So without Allen counted yet, Bengals currently have ~$32,444,646 in 2026 Cap Space using offseason Top51/53 Cap accounting rules (~$18M+ if accounting for draft and in-season costs)."

That $32.4 million total is among the top-13 marks among all NFL teams according to Over The Cap, even with two of the three players Cincinnati signed accounted for.

They still have clear holes at linebacker, backup defensive end, tight end, and slot cornerback to work on with all this space. They could also use it to take a big deal like Maxx Crosby's if those trade talks sparked back up for a major push-in-chips move.

The Bengals are already "all in," according to director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

"So, the question is whether we are all in or not?" Tobin said last month. "I've been doing this for a long time. I've never not been all in. We are all in. We are trying to get the best team possible with the resources we have. You know, last year we went all in. We signed over $400 million worth of contracts, going all in. That's what we do. We want to be all in. We're trying to put the best roster together every year, and this year is no different."

Check out the full breakdown from Perrota below:

Bengals received a $7M+ Cap adjustment for 2026 (in part due to insurance on Burrow's contract for the 9 games he missed and the rest mostly due to end of season NLTBE/LTBE incentives reconciliation).



What this means is that the Bengals' 2026 adjusted Cap = $317M+



Red… https://t.co/qGHm6biuvF pic.twitter.com/VSOjbCpO0H — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 13, 2026

Yes, $7M+ in additional 2026 cap space https://t.co/6i0HT8Y5Kk — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 13, 2026

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