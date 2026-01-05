Cincinnati Bengals Announce Rare Duke Tobin Post-Season Press Conference

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans may be sparking some change out of the organization, at least with how they address the media. Cincinnati announced on Monday that director of player personnel Duke Tobin is addressing the media at 1 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.

It's a rare post-season media availability from Tobin, who typically only speaks publicly on his own at the NFL Combine and preseason luncheon each year.

All of this comes amidst backing for Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor from team president and owner Mike Brown.

"We came into the season with high expectations, coming off four straight winning seasons with leaders in place that took us to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship games," Brown wrote in Monday's statement. "We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing. The results fell short of our standards, and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do. Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level to win championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward.

"They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success. We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion, and expectations of this organization and our fans."

The media will get to directly hold Tobin accountable for the offseason failures last year that left Cincinnati without a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.

Bengals Director of player personnel Duke Tobin is scheduled to speak on Friday. A major change from past seasons. A big offseason at Paycor Stadium starts NOW — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 5, 2026

