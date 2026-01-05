Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin's Futures

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are fully supporting head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin despite missing the playoffs three years in a row and eight of the past 10 seasons.

The organization released a statement of confidence for the two entering a huge offseason for the franchise. Owner and president Mike Brown penned the words.

"We came into the season with high expectations, coming off four straight winning seasons with leaders in place that took us to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship games," Brown wrote in Monday's statement. "We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing. The results fell short of our standards, and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do. Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level to win championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward.

"They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success. We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion, and expectations of this organization and our fans."

Quarterback Joe Burrow only played in eight games this season due to an injury that one could blame on the front office.

Dalton Risner blew a block on the play on which Burrow suffered his turf toe. It was one of the new guard's first few weeks with the team. He may have been better prepared to perform if he signed with the team months earlier, as they could have made happen.

"That's of paramount importance," Burrow said about attacking free agency this March. "You have to identify where you're weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That's the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The team has a ton of holes to fill, especially on defense, and a path to top-five salary cap space compared to the rest of the league. We'll see if continuity helps them field the best team possible this fall.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok