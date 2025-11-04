Cincinnati Bengals Boast NFL's Best Offense Since Trading For Joe Flacco
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the NFL's best offense by EPA/play over the past month. It's hard to see through the thick, thick fog of defensive ineptitude, but Joe Flacco has fully reinvigorated this unit.
Alas, Cincinnati is 1-3 over that stretch with an equally opposite defense.
Flacco just posted the most single-game passing yards ever by a 40-plus-year-old player (470 against the Bears) and has been red-hot since arriving in Week 6: 111-of-150 passing (74%), 1,241 yards, 11 TDs, and one INT. He's posting by far his best career Pro Football Focus grade with the Bengals (86 overall).
Add in a newfound life for Chase Brown (366 total yards, two scores since Week 6), and you get one of the most complete offenses in the NFL right now.
If the defense could've just been bad, not historically bad, across this stretch, then Cincinnati would be 3-1 or 4-0. Instead, they are 1-3 with Flacco and currently hold just a 7% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index.
“I’ve faced a lot of adversity here,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his team following Sunday's 47-42 loss to Chicago. “The only thing I know how to do is keep trying to lift people. That doesn’t mean we run from corrections. That doesn’t mean we don’t give criticism. But at the same time, the easy thing to do is question everything, and point fingers, and be negative, and be an energy vampire in a lot of ways."
Check out the striking offensive numbers below from RBSDM.com as Cincinnati tries to keep this balanced shredding going after its bye week:
