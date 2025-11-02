Chase Brown Wants Bengals To 'Finish F****** Game' After Collapse Against Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense was understandably upset following another huge day wasted by their defense. The Bears stole a win 47-42 on Sunday afternoon with 576 yards of total offense, the most in any game this season by one NFL team.
Brown wants the defense to "finish" things off. He had eight catches for 75 yards and another 37 yards on the ground.
"They played really well at the start of the season, they were carrying us on their back. So now that we're stepping up, we just got to play complementary football," Brown said at his locker after the loss. "We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the fucking game. Like, just end it. That's what we need to do. Just end the f****** game. Get us the ball back. Let us f****** go to 22 victory, and let's end the game. That's how I feel.
"We've taken steps forward offensively. Flacco fought like a warrior today with the way his shoulder was. Things aren't going to be perfect, but you know, we made things work on our end. And we made mistakes, we learned from them, but we just kept on fighting."
Cincinnati is now 3-6 and has a steep hill to climb back into contention.
Joe Flacco wants the team to stay the course.
"It's one team. To have that one team, you need to focus on yourself and do your job," Flacco said on how to move forward. "And I get it can get emotional, but there are times to be emotional and show people that, but usually when those times are in good things and towards people you love.
"And I think if we're emotional, then we should come at it with an angle of this is my brother, as opposed to the opposite of that. I just think that's what good, hard-working people do. They don't look at other people. They look inward. And doesn't matter what the situation is, they look inward."
Cincinnati lines up for another chance at defensive redemption on Nov. 16 against Pittsburgh.
