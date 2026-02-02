Bengals Stars Go Through Opening Day of Practices For 2026 Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' wide receivers looked like they had plenty of fun during the opening day of practice for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night.

Tee Higgins is enjoying the fun for the first time in his career, while Ja'Marr Chase has been in the event all five seasons he's played in the NFL. Joe Flacco and Joe Burrow are also set to throw passes to their wide receivers, but they were not featured in any of the clips posted on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl Games are happening Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and are played in San Francisco, California, near the Super Bowl site. It's once again a flag football event involving some top stars from around the NFL.

"Get ready for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games," The event description states. "Watch the League's biggest stars matchup in an exciting AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown on Tuesday, February 3rd at 8 pm Eastern. Explosive plays, blazing speed, and the league's top talent collide in an unforgettable night."

Every AFC quarterback playing in the event is from the AFC North, including Flacco, Burrow, and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"They got me, you, Joe (Flacco), and Joe (Burrow) in this b****," Higgins told Chase in one of the clips from Sunday. "Both the Joe's. You know they're gonna throw that motherf*****."

"Damn," Chase said with a smirk.

Check out all the fun those two had in various clips below before the full event on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET:

“Tee bout to be mad at me” pic.twitter.com/xkmSY4NFKf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 2, 2026

Trust him. They got tricks this year. pic.twitter.com/uy0kjfdmFn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 2, 2026

“Out here for a great time” pic.twitter.com/LoQo9fScmp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 1, 2026

Make that Tee, Ja’Marr, Joe AND Joe. pic.twitter.com/sb6Gr9nArG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 1, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok