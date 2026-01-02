Cincinnati Bengals Front Office Member 'Closing In' On Becoming NFL General Manager

CINCINNATI — Plenty of Bengals fans want the team to hire an official general manager. One part of their front office could soon hold one of those roles, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

He named Bengals assistant GM Mike Potts as a name "closing in" on a full-fledged GM job. Potts was recently promoted to assistant GM this past offseason.

"I’ve mentioned Trey Brown and Steve Radicevic, the other two promoted to assistant GM last year, as good names—and now it’s Potts’ turn," Breer wrote. "All three are very capable, even despite a couple of frustrating years in Cincinnati for Duke Tobin and his staff. Potts has long been the linchpin of the Bengals’ college scouting operation, and really has to get his hands dirty because of the small size of Tobin's group. In doing so, he’s earned the respect of so many in the scouting community. And as is the case with Brown and Radicevic, these guys all get to work in all facets of the roster-building process."

The veteran talent evaluator has been with the Bengals for over a decade.

"Potts enters his 11th season with the Bengals and 15th year in NFL player personnel and continues to take a leading role in all aspects of the club's roster building," His Bengals.com profile reads. "Potts manages personnel staff while overseeing the organization and implementation of the draft process and college scouting. He evaluates top prospects nationally, as well as develops the draft board and facilitates undrafted free agency."

Potts is a name that could exit the Bengals front office for another promotion elsewhere this coming offseason. He's had a key hand in shaping the Bengals rosters recently.

Check out Breer's full breakdown of candidates here.

