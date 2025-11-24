Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Bengals Project Full Joe Burrow Practice In Preparation For Ravens Return

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't hold practice on Monday but had an estimated injury report ready during their second Thursday Night Football week of the season.

Joe Burrow was expected to be a full participant, adding more fuel to his playing fire on Thursday. Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins are projected to be out and likely will not practice all week after Zac Taylor ruled the stars out on Monday afternoon. Other DNP's included Marco Wilson, and Tahj Brooks.

Cincinnati will at least get Ja'Marr Chase back from suspension on Thursday and it looks like Daijahn Anthony could play for the first time this season after a full projection.

The Bengals' season is essentially over at 3-8 as they play for pride and development down the final six games of the season.

Joe Flacco went limited and is about to flip back into the backup quarterback role he's maintained through much of this decade, but he loved the ride over the past two months, even though it only produced one win.

"As a competitor, you always want to be out there on the field," Flacco said about Burrow's looming return. "This is what I live to do: to go out on that field and play football. At the same time, I feel fortunate to be in this situation. As much as I would have loved to have seen us win games, I still have had a lot of fun here with these guys in the locker room. Going out, lacing them up with these guys has been a lot of fun. I've felt right at home and had a blast doing it. I don't think I'm looking at anything past that. I get it. I get how certain feelings can be involved, but in this case, it's easy to put those aside and go out and just look at the positives of the whole thing and be excited for a teammate trying to work his way back.

"It might sound like crap, and I'm lying, and yeah, there's a tough part about not being out there — there always is — but I feel like I've put my head down and worked hard however long it's been, and I've had a lot of fun with these guys. When you're in with guys, and you make relationships with them, and you're out there battling on the field with them, you can look each other in the eye and know you've been going about it the right way, then you can't really worry about the other things."

Cincinnati takes on the Ravens Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Check out the full injury report below:

Today's estimated #Bengals injury report as the team did not practice. pic.twitter.com/lR9rgzJZSa — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 24, 2025

