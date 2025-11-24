Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Issues Lengthy Apology Following Suspension

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase returned to team facilities after his one-game suspension on Monday.

The 25-year-old was suspended for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey during Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh.

Chase issued a 280-word apology on Monday afternoon. It's worth noting that he didn't mention Ramsey, but did apologize to the Bengals, Steelers, the NFL community and his fans.

Check out the full apology and the link to it below:

"To my team, fans, the Bengals organization, the Steelers organization, and the NFL community:

Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport — or in life — for that level of disrespect.

I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am — not as a competitor, teammate, or person.

I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team.

This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again.

Finally, I want to apologize to my fans.

I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted. I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened. I am committed to earning back your respect — not just with words, but with my actions, day after day, on and off the field.

I promise to keep learning from this and to set a higher standard for myself moving forward.

With respect,

Ja’Marr Chase"

Watch video of Chase spitting on Ramsey here. Chase's apology on Instagram is posted below:

