Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Bengals Return To Practice For Bears Preparation
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released the first injury report of Bears week, as Trey Hendrickson (hip) and Joe Flacco (shoulder) continue their injury recovery.
Cincinnati's top defender did not suit up on Wednesday as he tries to get out there on Thursday and Friday to have a realistic shot at playing. He got dinged up in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Flacco also did not practice with his sprained shoulder, same with Dalton Risner (illness), Logan Wilson (calf), and Marco Wilson (hamstring).
Zac Taylor's team is desperate for defensive answers amidst a seven-game streak of allowing 27-plus points. Al Golden's first year as defensive coordinator has been a struggle.
“We’re fairly simple and just need the guys to play faster,” Golden said to the media this week. “We’re probably not at the point for (coaches) Jerry (Montgomery) and Mike (Hodges), the front seven guys, where they’re solving everything in the grass in terms of adjustments and stunts and things of that nature. That’s where we’re at right now. I’d rather do that and have them play a little faster than encumber them with a lot of different calls and adjustments that they’re not quite ready for.”
Cincinnati's next chance to plug up all of its defensive leaks comes this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Bears.
