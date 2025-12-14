More Bengals Get Injured During Historic Beatdown At Hands Of Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' injuries are piling up during what's tracking to be one of the worst home losses this decade.

A bunch of players are hurt during this 24-0 beatdown by Baltimore, including DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (left ankle injury). His return is doubtful. HB Samaje Perine has a right ankle injury. His return is questionable. OT Amarius Mims has a right knee injury. His return is also questionable.

Cincinnati is limping toward the finish line in what's tracking to be an eighth season in the past 10 seasons missing the playoffs. The cold took a toll on everything on Sunday during a game where a bunch of players got banged up.

The Bengals are falling to 4-10 and are tracking towards their first top 10 draft pick since Joe Burrow's rookie season. If Cincinnati did not score a touchdown or any other form, marking the first home shutout since 2017, which also came against Baltimore.

Week 1, 2017



A 20-0 loss to the Ravens. https://t.co/cGrIqYlWRZ — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 14, 2025

