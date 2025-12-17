Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Multiple Big Names Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Dolphins Battle

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped their opening injury report of Dolphins week on Wednesday afternoon. Joe Burrow popped up on the report with a knee injury but went full on the day while Tee Higgins logged another limited practice while he remains in concussion protocol.

Cincinnati had a lengthy list of names broken down by status below:

Did Not Practice - Noah Fant, B.J Hill, Kris Jenkins, Chalie Jones, Joseph Ossai (all ankle injuries)

Limited - Higgins (concussion), Drew Sample (neck)

Full - Burrow (knee), Dylan Fairchild (hamstring), PJ Jules (ankle), Amarius Mims (knee), Samaje Perine (ankle), Shemar Stewart (knee), DJ Turner II (ankle)

Zac Taylor's team did not expect to be out of playoff contention earlier than any season yet since the last AFC Championship appearance.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating. This is a team that I thought was a talented team that was going to have a chance to do big things this year,” Taylor revealed to reporters on Monday.

He implored fans to stick with them as they try to figure it all out next year. All reports indicate Taylor is very likely to be the head coach again in 2026. Cincinnati will do what it can to try and finish strong against three weak opponents (second-easiest remaining schedule).

“Just hang with us. It’s been frustrating. We’re still pouring our hearts into this thing and finding a way to win, and it’s been a frustrating season. I understand that,” Taylor stated.

The Bengals take on Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Today's injury report should be presented as a three-part mini series:



It's one of the largest ones I can remember in 14 season on the beat.



And it includes Joe Burrow (knee), although he went full in what essentially was a walk-through today. pic.twitter.com/vyJimDXdMQ — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 17, 2025

