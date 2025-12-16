Bengals Insider Drops Bombshell That Changes Zac Taylor’s Future in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's future this season. Taylor signed a 5-year extension after leading the team to Super Bowl LVI.

Naturally, most people, including myself, thought that Taylor was under contract through the 2026 season.

That was only the case for one year. According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Taylor is under contract for the next two seasons. The Bengals signed him to a second 5-year extension after their run to the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

That means he's under contract through the 2027 campaign. It also means that Taylor will likely return in 2026, despite the Bengals failing to make the playoffs in three-straight seasons.

The Bengals didn't announce the second extension, which is why no one knew about it. Taylor isn't the only coach under contract through the 2027 season. Defensive coordinator Al Golden signed a three-year contract with the team earlier this year.

That likely means the Bengals will run it back with Taylor, Golden and the rest of a coaching staff that failed to produce a winning team this season.

Burrow's Belief

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during a preseason training camp practice in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow certainly believes in Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff. He defended them after Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Ravens.

“A lot of confidence,” Burrow said when asked about the coaching staff and front office. “I know how hard people work at it, and we have the right people. It starts with players playing better, and today it was me.”

The Bengals went 1-8 with Burrow out due to a Grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery. That's a big reason why they're no longer in playoff contention.

Regardless of the final three games, it feels like nearly a certainty that Taylor will return in 2026 with hopes of capturing the magic from the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

