Zac Taylor Updates Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson's Injury Processes Ahead of Ravens Practices

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back on the practice field today, but won't have one of Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins in the fold. Head coach Zac Taylor gave the latest update on both players as Hendrickson's season ended officially on Tuesday after getting core muscle surgery.

He is expected to miss roughly six weeks recovering from the procedure. Taylor didn't have much to offer on the injury, noting they've been living life without him for over a month.

Meanwhile, Higgins is back in concussion protocol after getting out of it in time for the Bills game, but it's very rare to see a player get back on the field a week after a concussion, especially with this being his second one in a month span.

Shemar Stewart will also begin practicing again this week as he works his way off of injured reserve.

"So he'll be limited today, individual stuff," Taylor said about Higgins.

"Different because he's a rookie, and he's missed some time, so we'll just get him back," Taylor said about Stewart. "Saw him on the rehab field last week looks like he's making really good progress. Now it's just get him out there and see what he looks like today. Today is not full scale like we have on previous Wednesdays. We start to lighten it up a little bit. So tomorrow probably get a better indication of what he looks and feels like."

Hendrickson may have played his last snap for the Bengals, as he is set to enter free agency in March if the team doesn't franchise tag him.

It seems less and less likely that it happens, given the major injury, he's turning 32 next December, and has a $34.8 million full-salary-cap hit minimum price to keep him on the tag. The Bengals are still trying to win more games this season at 4-9.

"They're all challenging," Taylor said about this season in general. "Every situation, every season is unique. It's got it's own challenges, got it's own ups and downs. So I just take it week to week, you know? And now we're focused on Baltimore and trying to find a win.

"Really want to win this game, to get ourselves a little bit of momentum before the next one. But every season is a challenge in some ways, even when your your record is flipped from what it is now, there's still challenges and diversity you're going to face. And our guys are here for this one. You can feel the energy level is still really good in the building and and expected to go play well on Sunday.

Cincinnati faces the Ravens in a home matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

