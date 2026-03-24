Cincinnati Bengals Roll With Defensive Picks Outside Trenches in Latest 2026 Mock Draft

The Bengals are widely expected to land a defensive player to start their 2026 NFL Draft haul next month, and the secondary is getting more and more attention the closer we get.

ESPN's Field Yates released his latest two-round mock draft on Tuesday and had Cincinnati rolling with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane after his nice Pro Day showing on Monday.

"Cincinnati has addressed the defense in free agency, but a hole at cornerback opposite of DJ Turner remains unanswered," Yates wrote. "Delane has strong man coverage technique and ball skills to go along with good size at 6-foot, 187 pounds. He finished up his college career with a season at LSU after three years at Virginia Tech.

"Delane's season in Baton Rouge solidified his first-round status, as opposing QBs completed only 27.7% of their passes when he was the targeted defender (the third-lowest rate in the FBS). Cincinnati allowed a completion percentage of 65.2% last season (19th in the league)."

Secondary To Start The Draft?

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) is stopped on a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's a tight race between Delane and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to be the most likely pick the Bengals make. According to the Mock Draft Database, Downs is still leading with 22 mock drafts sending him to Cincinnati in the past week, while Delane is second behind him at 13.

Yates had Cincinnati going defense again in the second round. They drafted another linebacker in the top-60 picks via Texas star Anthony Hill.

"Cincinnati's linebacker corps really needs help; Hill is an opportunistic player who has as much splash play production as any linebacker in the class. He racked up 17.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles in three seasons, with natural movement skills defending the pass as well," Yates wrote.

Hill is one of the best linebackers in the draft behind Ohio State's Sonny Styles. According to the Mock Draft Database, He is ranked 47th on the consensus big board and fourth among linebackers (Arvell Reese would be No. 1, but he's expected to line up as an edge rusher in the NFL).

Check out the full mock draft from Yates here.

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