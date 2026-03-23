Potential Bengals First Round Draft Target Turns Heads in Big Way at Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed some of their biggest roster holes in free agency this offseason, but the fanbase is hungry for more moves. They added Bryan Cook at safety. Cook is expected to be an impact player from day one. They also added Boye Mafe on the edge and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their defensive line.

But they need to add more to the defense before training camp. They're likely going to be targeting a defensice player at pick No. 10 unless Jeremiyah Love falls to them. There are a lot of defensive players in play for the Bengals at this selection, but the most likely scenario sees them selecting the best defensive player on the board rather than searching for the perfect team fit.

As a result, cornerback prospect Mansoor Delane could be on their radar.

Bengals Could Target Mansoor Delane at No. 10

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs against Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The biggest reason that Delane is a popular player among Bengals analysts right now is because Cincinnati is the first team that seems like it could take him. Nobody within the first nine picks seems likely to select him, which will likely result in other defensive prospects like Sonny Styles and Rueben Bain Jr. coming off the board.

The Bengals could prefer a prospect like Styles, Bain, or Caleb Downs, but if they're all off the board, going after Delane wouldn't be a bad idea. He's a very impressive cornerback prospect who could play nickel for them while rotating on the boundary, too.

Delane also put together a very impressive showing at his pro day on Monday.

Mansoor Delane Turns Heads With Impressive Pro Day

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Delane clocked a sub-4.40 second 40-yard dash on Monday, per multiple scouts at LSU's pro day. This kind of speed is incredibly valuable in a league that values speed on offense over almost anything at this point.

LSU CB Mansoor Delane ran a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day today 💨



pic.twitter.com/6gcvKpGRNJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2026

Delane's speed and athleticism are often overlooked aspects of his game. The first thing that many will note with him is his sticky man coverage. But having speed like this allows him to take bigger risks in coverage while having the ability to stay with wide receivers if the risk doesn't pay off.

Last year, Delane allowed just 13 catches. He only allowed six of them in man coverage. No wide receiver caught multiple passes against Delane in a single game all season. Pair that with this incredible straight line speed and the Bengals have a very intriguing target on their radar.

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