Potential Bengals First Round Draft Target Turns Heads in Big Way at Pro Day
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The Cincinnati Bengals addressed some of their biggest roster holes in free agency this offseason, but the fanbase is hungry for more moves. They added Bryan Cook at safety. Cook is expected to be an impact player from day one. They also added Boye Mafe on the edge and Jonathan Allen in the middle of their defensive line.
But they need to add more to the defense before training camp. They're likely going to be targeting a defensice player at pick No. 10 unless Jeremiyah Love falls to them. There are a lot of defensive players in play for the Bengals at this selection, but the most likely scenario sees them selecting the best defensive player on the board rather than searching for the perfect team fit.
As a result, cornerback prospect Mansoor Delane could be on their radar.
Bengals Could Target Mansoor Delane at No. 10
The biggest reason that Delane is a popular player among Bengals analysts right now is because Cincinnati is the first team that seems like it could take him. Nobody within the first nine picks seems likely to select him, which will likely result in other defensive prospects like Sonny Styles and Rueben Bain Jr. coming off the board.
The Bengals could prefer a prospect like Styles, Bain, or Caleb Downs, but if they're all off the board, going after Delane wouldn't be a bad idea. He's a very impressive cornerback prospect who could play nickel for them while rotating on the boundary, too.
Delane also put together a very impressive showing at his pro day on Monday.
Mansoor Delane Turns Heads With Impressive Pro Day
Delane clocked a sub-4.40 second 40-yard dash on Monday, per multiple scouts at LSU's pro day. This kind of speed is incredibly valuable in a league that values speed on offense over almost anything at this point.
Delane's speed and athleticism are often overlooked aspects of his game. The first thing that many will note with him is his sticky man coverage. But having speed like this allows him to take bigger risks in coverage while having the ability to stay with wide receivers if the risk doesn't pay off.
Last year, Delane allowed just 13 catches. He only allowed six of them in man coverage. No wide receiver caught multiple passes against Delane in a single game all season. Pair that with this incredible straight line speed and the Bengals have a very intriguing target on their radar.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel