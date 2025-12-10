Cincinnati Bengals Select Elite Defensive Star in Latest Top 10 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yates dropped his latest 2026 NFL mock draft on Wednesday morning and slotted a defensive mauler with the Bengals at Pick 10.

Cincinnati selected Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the top-tier selection. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Cincinnati a 52.4% chance of landing a top-10 pick at 4-9 overall.

"Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai (who leads the teams in sacks) are scheduled to be free agents in Cincinnati," Yates wrote. "The Bengals tried to prepare for this future by taking Shemar Stewart in the first round this year, but he has been a non-factor. Cincinnati really needs to re-evaluate the defense. The Bengals are allowing 6.3 yards per play, the worst in the NFL.

"While some scouts think Bain's lack of length could make him a late first-round pick, all of them agree he's one of the best prospects at his position. I like him in Cincinnati. His relentless, powerful, and explosive traits helped him to ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. Expect much more debate around Bain and his ceiling in the coming months, but no offense had a real answer for him at the collegiate level."

Bain is the second-best player on the consensus big board from the NFL Mock Draft Database and the top edge rusher overall.

He could be a major steal in the back part of the top 10 and is a clear need with Cincinnati's free-agency questions at that position.

