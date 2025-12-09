Cincinnati Bengals Take Offensive Weapon With Top 10 Pick in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards dropped his latest 2026 NFL mock draft this week and has the Bengals rolling with a running back at Pick 10.

They quadruple down on offense by taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with their first selection.

"Jeremiyah Love is a luxurious pick for a team that struggles to stop anyone on defense. It could be argued that no single player would make a greater impact on Cincinnati next season than the running back," Edwards wrote.

Love has been stellar for the Fighting Irish this season, rushing for 6.9 yards per attempt and 21 touchdowns and will not get anymore wear put on the tires with the team opting not to play in any bowl games.

He is ranked 13th overall on the Mock Draft Database consensus big board and is easily the top running back, with Washington's Jonah Coleman ranked 74th overall.

Cincinnati selected Tahj Brooks last year and has a bell cow back already in Chase Brown, but talent is talent, and if he's the best player available, that could be the move. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is trying to stay mathematically alive for the playoffs with a win over Baltimore this weekend.

"We've got to win," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "It's as simple as that. I don't know what the odds are. I know they're not zero. And so what I told our guys, the odds aren't zero, so we're going to keep fighting, keep scratching, keep clawing, keep approaching every week the way we've been doing it, and we just gotta win."

The Bengals are officially in draft mode and eliminated with a loss on Sunday.

