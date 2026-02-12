Bengals Nab Major Big Board Steal in Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yates dropped his first 2026 mock draft since Week 14 of last season on Wednesday, and the Bengals landed a massive value pick at No. 10.

He had Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain heading to Cincinnati with their first selection.

Two wide receivers and a running back went ahead of Bain, opening the path for Cincinnati to land the third-best talent on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board.

Bain could end up being the best player in this class at 6-3, 275 pounds.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are desperate for defensive help across the board, but it's hard to achieve much in the NFL without a forceful pass rush," Yates wrote. "They swung big on an answer to that issue last year by taking Shemar Stewart, who had only 4.5 sacks in three college seasons but posed athletic upside. But Stewart had one sack across eight games as a rookie.

Bain is the exact opposite archetype, with 20.5 sacks in three seasons but a lack of premier physical traits. He makes up for his more compact frame with overpowering strength and quick hands. Bain earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season, dominating opposing offenses on the way to the CFP Championship game. With Trey Hendrickson likely moving on this offseason, Bain would fit nicely here."

No other edge rusher on the consensus big board ranks higher than Bain, even though Texas Tech's David Bailey went at No. 4 to Tennessee in this exercise.

"The Titans could easily go wide receiver with this pick to further support quarterback Cam Ward, but Bailey addresses another roster hole that new head coach Robert Saleh would surely be thrilled to tackle," Yates wrote about that pick. "Bailey led the FBS in sacks (14.5) during his lone season at Texas Tech after three seasons at Stanford. A number of those sacks came from his lightning-fast first step -- the best of any collegiate rusher. And he has the instincts to get his hands up in passing lanes."

The scenario where 2-3 teams fall in love with skill position talents outside of the trenches would be a coup d'état for the Bengals draft prospects in the first round.

Anything that helps Cincinnati continue building out the trenches with the best talents possible is ideal, as they didn't even have to pick between the trenches and safety here. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs went off the board at No. 5 to the Giants.

Check out the full mock from Yates here.

