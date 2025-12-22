This Bengals Defender Is Quietly Becoming a Franchise Building Block

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Dax Hill is showing everyone he can be a big part of Cincinnati's defense moving forward.

In a lost season full of disappointing results—specifically on defense—Hill has been a major bright spot.

The former first round pick hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 8 according to Ryan Fowler. On Sunday against the Dolphins he allowed three catches on six targets for eight yards.

He didn't allow a catch last week against Baltimore. He gave up five catches on nine targets for 48 yards in the two previous matchups against the Bills and Ravens.

Hill has been great. He made a great tackle on a screen pass against the Dolphins that showed his athleticism and competitiveness. He slid past the blocker in front of him, popped up and made the tackle.

Watch the play below:

Great play by Dax Hill pic.twitter.com/gQkvNLr0sI — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 21, 2025

Hill has established himself as a building block for the present and future. The Bengals can move forward with him have confidence that he'll perform at a high level. Cincinnati exercised his fifth-year option last offseason. He delivered and likely earned an extension this offseason.

Both Hill and DJ Turner II have shined this season. In a year full of losses and negative play, both former Michigan corners have stepped up in a big way. Turner has received plenty of love locally, but Hill is clearly a piece they can build around moving forward.

His size and athleticism gives him the ability to play outside or at the nickel cornerback spot. He's capable of guarding tight ends, high-end wide receivers or quick, shifty slot wide-outs.

Hill and Turner should both be in line for contract extensions this offseason. For all of the misses in the draft the Bengals have had, they clearly got both of these picks right.

Bengals DB Dax Hill over the last month:



• @ BAL: 3 catches on 6 tgts (28 yds)

• @ BUF: 2 catches on 3 tgts (20 yds)

• v BAL: 0 tgts against (18 covg snaps)

• Today: 3 catches on 6 tgts (8 yds)



Hasn’t allowed a TD since W8 and has 3 PBUs in the last four weeks. He’s been… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 21, 2025

