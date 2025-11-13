Cincinnati Bengals Star Named Top 2026 NFL Free Agent
CINCINNATI — The Trey Hendrickson contract saga could continue for the Bengals this offseason, especially with him still playing great football at Age 31. ESPN named him the top free agent on the market ahead of the 2026 free agency frenzy.
Hendrickson has missed the past couple of games due to injury, but has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this whole decade.
"Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down," Matt Bowen wrote. "Hendrickson has four sacks this season, and his 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were both league highs. He would be an immediate upgrade for just about any team."
Jeremy Fowler noted the veteran's got a "steep" franchise tag number at $36 million.
"Rarely does an elite pass rusher hit free agency," Fowler wrote. "The Bengals have the option to franchise-tag Hendrickson at around $36 million. That's steep for a team in transition, but it could be a way to facilitate a sign-and-trade. Seven pass rushers make at least $34 million per year, and Hendrickson could become the next one."
Cincinnati could let Hendrickson walk and get a nice compensatory draft pick in return, but that would require them to have a replacement ready for him on the roster. They lose that pick if they match his exit with a strong edge rusher off the street, and no one in the Bengals' defensive end group has shown flashes of being a top-end edge rusher this season.
The Bengals haven't drafted a defensive Pro Bowler since selecting Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap 15 years ago.
It won't be surprising if Hendrickson's contract disputes continue via a 2026 franchise tag.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI