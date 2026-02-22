Trade Buzz: Bengals Considered Landing Spot for Commanders’ $90 Million Defender

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to make moves to improve their defense.

They have one of the better offenses in the league, revolving around Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. When these three are healthy, the Bengals are a real threat for the Super Bowl. But the defense can't be one of the worst units in the league or the offense will never have a chance to keep up.

To make matters worse, Trey Hendrickson is headed to free agency and it seems like he's likely to leave the Queen City this offseason. The Bengals need to work hard to find a replacement for him along their defensive line, even if it comes in an unexpected trade.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Bengals as one of the top trade landing spots in a deal for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne may not replace Hendrickson on the edge, but he would certainly bolster the defensive line for Cincinnati.

Daron Payne is the Perfect Target for the Bengals

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Pickens' path to the trade market may be tricky, and his price tag may be prohibitive. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne likely resides at the opposite end of the spectrum," Knox wrote. "After Washington's bid to load up for a playoff run in 2025 fell short, the Commanders are in need of a roster overhaul. Specifically, they need to retool a defense that ranked 32nd in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Moving defensive tackle Daron Payne could help.

"The final year of Payne's contract is set to include a cap hit of $28 million, and trading him would save $16.8 million in cap space. Payne will turn 29 in May and remains a high-level starter who should draw interest from teams in need of help along the defensive front. This past season, he recorded three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 46 combined tackles."

Trade Cost

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knox suggested a trade for Payne would cost the Bengals a 2026 fourth-round pick, which would be a no-brainer for Cincinnati. It could be tough to stomach losing their fourth round pick this season because they also don't have a fifth-round pick, but it's worth it because they desperately need an impactful defensive tackle.

Payne would instantly upgrade a Bengals unit that ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game last season. He's typically healthy and consistent. The veteran defensive tackle is excellent against the run while recording 37 sacks across his eight year career.

