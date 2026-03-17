Film Shows Why the Bengals’ $40M Investment in Bryan Cook Should Pay Off

The Bengals made their first splash signing of free agency with safety Bryan Cook. Cook is a former 2nd round pick from the University of Cincinnati and a 3-year starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook won two Super Bowls in Kansas City. He grew from a young safety still putting it together into a full fledged force in the Chiefs' secondary. Let's take a look at his play on the field:

Where He Excels

Rarely misses a tackle. Does a great job of breaking down in space to tackle some of the most elusive players in the league.

Quick processing and play recognition allows for him to stay in position against play action and make plays on the ball.

Great run support and ability to come off of the roof of the defense to make a play.

Cook is a physical player. He's physical in all aspects of the game.

He's excellent at keeping everything in front of him in coverage.

Areas of Concern

Cook did show some lapses in coverage when asked to play man or match coverage against good route runners.

He struggles taking on blocks at times when playing inside the box.

Cook doesn't create many turnovers. He only has three interceptions in his entire NFL career and hasn't forced a fumble.

Overall Thoughts

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook is a safety net for a defense.

In coverage, Cook’s best strength is limiting explosive plays and keeping everything in front of him. As a post safety and half field safety, he rarely makes mistakes and gets himself out of position. He does an excellent job to read the offense and put himself in position to make plays. His processing of both passing patterns and the quarterback’s intentions gives him quite a bit of range. He is solid when asked to match with receivers in quarters coverage as well.

His man coverage is not bad, but it’s also not his strength in coverage. He can be asked at times to take a tight end but it would be best if someone else did that as their full time job so he can play to his strengths in the back of the secondary. His ability to make plays on the ball has also improved year over year but there’s still room to grow. He does not have great hands either to catch some of the tips, overthrows, and ill advised throws that come his way. He’s great against screen passes with sure tackling and physical support.

In run support, Cook is able to come off of the roof of the defense and provide security as the last line of defense. His sure tackling is impressive from the safety position. He wins more often than not, even against the best ball carriers in the league. Cook has a physicality to him that allows for him to play above his weight class at times as well. His best ability in the run game is to limit explosive plays and keep everything in front of him, similar to his best abilities in coverage.

Schematic Fit

Cook is at his best when he can play deep in either a split safety or post safety role on the roof of the defense. He’s physical enough to play some snaps in the box, but does not have the man coverage ability that a slot defender would need. Cook should slide into Geno Stone’s role pretty seamlessly. Stone was typically asked to stay deep.

Cook brings more athleticism, physicality, and sure tackling compared to Stone, even though they will have similiar roles. If Cook is asked to remain as a deep safety, then the Bengals should see him play up to the contract he was given.