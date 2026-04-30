Why Bengals Declined Myles Murphy’s Fifth-Year Option and What’s Next

The Bengals declined Myles Murphy's fifth-year option on Thursday morning. The option would've cost $14.465 million for the 2027 season. It would've been fully guaranteed. That means Murphy is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

He's just the fourth first-round pick that the Bengals haven't used the fifth-year option on, joining Billy Price, John Ross and, Cedric Ogbuehi. Murphy has certainly had more success than that trio. He finished with a career-high 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season. The Bengals are bullish on his future.

"Myles really came on. He got a chance to really stay on the field and play and that’s when players that are young like him grow," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said this week. "I think he doubled his playtime last year from the previous year. Really great to see him come on. He’s a 24-year-old guy that’s just starting to scratch the surface. I was pleased with his progression last year and how he took ownership of the starting role and how he grew throughout the season. By the end of the year he was a problem for teams. He’s a guy that we believe in. He’s going to be a big part of what Al and his staff does."

Why Decline the Option and What's Next?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs onto the field before the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals declined the option, but that doesn't mean Murphy isn't part of their long-term plan. Cincinnati has an estimated $36 million in cap space for the 2027 season with 32 players under contract. They probably looked at the $14.5 million that would become guaranteed to Murphy if they picked up his option and decided it would be better to get a long-term deal done without the option exercised.

“It will be a financial decision, primarily one way or the other," Tobin said on Monday. "He’s a guy we are counting on not only this year, but we would like a long-term relationship with him. I don’t know whether that comes together.”

The Bengals clearly like Murphy, but they aren't willing to stretch their finances to ensure he's here for the 2027 season.

Would Murphy sign an extension this offseason? If he has a big year, then he'll have a ton of leverage. If he has an average year, then he may regret not getting an extension done. He's currently projected to get $11 million per year in free agency next offseason according to Spotrac. That number would go up significantly if he has a big season.

Cincinnati may also think they can get a long-term deal in place and that the $14.465 million in guaranteed money hurts their chances of getting the contract structure they desire. They may also have their questions about Murphy.

The former first round pick has 92 tackles and 8.5 career sacks in three seasons. He showed signs of breaking out last season, but still has plenty to prove. Cincinnati addressed their defensive line room in a big way this offseason by adding Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Cashius Howell.

Instead of guaranteeing Murphy's contract for 2027, they're going to sign him to a long-term deal or force him to play out the final year of his rookie contract.

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