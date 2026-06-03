Trio of Bengals Stars Named Among Most Important NFL Players Entering 2026 Season

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles dropped his 2026 list of the 100 most important NFL players entering the upcoming season, and Cincinnati had a few names make the cut.

Pereles broke down his process for making the list before diving in.

This is the 100 most important players, not the 100 best players.

This is a list, not a ranking; the order doesn't matter.

Every team gets at least one player, because every team is important.

But the victors often write history, so better teams are generally going to have more players on this list.

Unlike previous versions, this year, we're putting the players into categories. Some players may fit multiple categories.

Three Bengals players made the list, including Dexter Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow.

A Trio On The Board

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence led the way at No. 12 after making waves across the NFL with his trade from New York to Cincinnati this offseason.

"It's rare for any player to be traded for a top-10 pick straight up, much less a 28-year-old defensive lineman coming off a down year," Pereles wrote. "But Lawrence is a uniquely disruptive interior force who fits the Bengals' win-now M.O. Can he return to his All-Pro form and provide a much-needed lift to Cincinnati's defense?"

Chase checked in next at No. 70 overall. He is fresh off a 1,400-plus yard season, but found the end zone just eight times in another injury-riddled Burrow season.

"In a world of excellent wide receivers, Chase might be the one who can go absolutely nuclear most often," Pereles wrote. "Over the past two seasons, he has had five games of at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns, tied with Puka Nacua for the most over that span. He wins all over the field, is a better route runner than credited for (often because we think of his physical skill set first), and burns defenders after the catch."

Burrow checked in last at No. 97 as he tries to return to the MVP form he displayed in the final two months of the 2025 season after returning from a major turf toe injury.

"Burrow played in just eight games last year due to a nasty turf toe injury, and he left another postseason-less year frustrated with himself, his injuries, and the roster as a whole," Pereles noted. "This offseason, though, he sang the praises of the roster. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and his entire offensive line back alongside a revamped defense, Burrow knows there's urgency to get Cincinnati back to contending."

A strong trio of Bengals. Check out the full list from Pereles here.

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