Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Rips Andy Dalton Multiple Times For Playoff Failures

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones does not like Andy Dalton, at least as a football player. The Bengals had plenty of playoff runs last decade with the former second-round pick, but Jones blamed him multiple times for the team's shortcomings on a new episode of "Games With Names."

Jones dove into how Dalton screwed up multiple seasons, including playoff losses in 2014 (27-10 to San Diego) and 2015 (26-10 to Indianapolis).

"There's one thing that's on there (the 2013 team). One thing, what do you think it was?" Jones asked the show host and former Super Bowl champion Julian Edleman during a chat rehashing the Bengals 2013 Week 5 win over the Patriots. "Quarterback. (The) Red Rifle could not take the pressure, bro. ... He always had good numbers. Look at the receivers he had. ... Yet, even in 2014 when Andy got hurt, we should have just stuck with (AJ) McCarron. Shouldn't have ever gone back to Andy."

McCarron started three games that season and eventually lost his playoff starting chance the next year against Pittsburgh.

All while Dalton was terrible in the postseason throughout his career, posting a 55.7% completion rate, 3.94 adjusted yards per attempt, and a 1-6 TD-INT ratio.

The lack of offensive execution did not help Jones and a defense that allowed 30-plus points once in a five-year playoff losing streak.

Jones suited up for Cincinnati from 2010-17, his longest run with any team. He made the Pro Bowl with them in 2015 when the Bengals' season ended in an 18-15 loss to Pittsburgh at home.

"I'm not saying it eats away at you but we are in the locker room like 'God d*** can he noit turn the ball over,'" Jones said at another point in the show about Dalton.

Check out the full splice of all the show's Dalton clips below and the full show here:

Pacman Jones is not a fan of the Red Rifle 😂 pic.twitter.com/iej0hLxEwL — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) January 21, 2026

