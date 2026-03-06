Gracen Halton, remember the name. Come day two of the 2026 NFL Draft, he could be the Bengals pick to bolster the interior of their defensive line.

The Bengals have a big task ahead this offseason: They must do all they can to improve a defense that cost them a playoff berth for a second straight season, and improving at defensive tackle would vastly bolster the much-maligned unit.

Halton looks as though he could be a prospect that could do just that after he just exploded at the NFL Combine, showing off the kind of traits that, paired with his production, should make him a top option for the Bengals in the draft.

Combine Results

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 293lbs

Arm Length: 31 1/8"

Hands: 10"

Wingspan: 77 3/4"

10-yard split: 1.70s

Vertical: 36.5"(!!)

Broad Jump: 9'6"

Right off the bat, you may believe that Halton could be next up on the trend of undersized defensive linemen to produce at a high level in the NFL, and you would be correct in that belief.

Halton made a living as a pass rusher from the interior at Oklahoma. His motor and lateral mobility generated consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and constant play disruption.

It did not stop there, as Halton created splash plays with elite awareness and playing speed in big-time moments, such as the play below, where he forced a timely fumble as LSU was driving downfield with a chance to score in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton is a penetrating 3-Tech light on his feet to spring off the snap and get skinny between IOL at 6-2, 295.



He’ll do well in Shrine Bowl 1-on-1s crossing the face of blockers and using foundational moves like a swim & chop. pic.twitter.com/X2vATpu8LX — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 19, 2025

If there is a qualm to his game, it is as a run defender, as Halton's occasional over pursuit in the run game opens up lanes for more patient runners over his career, along with an inconsistent anchor that makes him vulnerable to being pushed back.

His athletic traits and production level as a pass rusher make Halton someone who could come in and immediately contribute alongside a big run stuffer like T.J. Slaton.

Across his last two seasons at Oklahoma, Halton took a big leap and totaled 8.5 sacks, 59 pressures, 46 hurries, and three forced fumbles. His run defense needs improvement, but he's still made stops at key moments.

At just 22 years old, there is still plenty of time for Halton to further improve his game, as well as further develop as a leader. According to Daniel Jeremiah at the NFL Combine, people from Oklahoma informed him that Halton developed into a leader for them, something that the Bengals brass have preached is a need for them on defense this offseason.

PRO COMPARISON: Kobie Turner

Both Halton and Turner have near exact measurements, and both demonstrate leadership qualities that are backed up with cornerstone-level play on the defensive line.

Like Turner, I expect Halton's stock to continue to rise leading up to the NFL draft, as before the Combine, he was consistently ranked among the 10 best interior defensive linemen according to the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board.

Draft Projection: High 2nd Round Pick.

