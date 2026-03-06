Ranking the 5 Free Agents the Bengals Are Most Likely to Sign

After a disappointing 6-11 record in 2025, the Bengals have multiple roster needs this offseason.

While splash signings tend to dominate headlines each spring, Cincinnati has historically taken a more measured approach in free agency, targeting players who fit their system and budget rather than chasing the most expensive names on the market.

With that in mind, here are five players who could make a lot of sense for the Bengals in free agency ranked from No. 5 to No. 1:

5. Demario Davis, Linebacker

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. | © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Davis is one of the older players on this list (37), he would provide a much-needed boost to Cincinnati's young, inexperienced linebacker room.

The Saints linebacker recorded 143 total tackles and two forced fumbles last season, showing he can still produce at a high level.

Rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. struggled with making tackles consistently and communicating effectively, areas that could be shored up immediately by adding Davis.

Age is a big factor here, but if the Bengals are serious about adding a veteran presence to its defense, Davis could make sense as a short-term option who brings experience and leadership to the middle of the field.

4. Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) reacts against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hawkins was a crucial contributor in the Patriots' secondary during their run to Super Bowl LX, logging 71 total tackles along with four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Safety play has been a major weakness for the Bengals over the last three seasons, with the unit posting a combined 53.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, one of the lowest in the NFL.

With Geno Stone expected to leave the team following a disappointing year, adding a versatile and experienced option like Hawkins could help breathe life into a secondary that is desperate for consistency.

3. DJ Reader, Defensive Tackle

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A reunion with Reader could be in the cards for the Bengals. He's set to hit free agency after spending the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Reader was an excellent run stopper during his four years in Cincinnati and continued to put up solid numbers in Detroit, earning a respectable 68.5 Pro Football Focus grade for the 2025-26 season.

With Cincinnati ranking 30th out of 32 teams in rushing yards allowed last season, signing a proven interior defender like Reader would address a clear need.

2. Odafe Oweh, Pass Rusher

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The former Baltimore Ravens first round pick is coming off a breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 7.5 sacks and 47 pressures in 12 games. The Ravens traded him to the Chargers five games into the 2025 season.

At just 27 years old, Oweh brings youth, explosiveness, and tremendous upside as an edge rusher, something the Bengals desperately need after Shemar Stewart's underwhelming rookie campaign where he registered just one sack in eight games.

His ability to set the edge against the run and generate a pass rush without heavy blitzing makes him a versatile option in multiple defensive schemes.

Oweh may be one of the more expensive options on the list with projected contracts, but the move would be a no-doubter for the Bengals, especially if they could get him on a 4-year, $80 million contract.

1. Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (41) greets fans prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Likely the less expensive option compared to Oweh, the former Ohio State Buckeye takes the top spot on the list. Jones is capable of playing both in the interior and on the edge, which would give Cincinnati the flexibility to create mismatches and generate consistent pressure in both the run and passing game.

He recorded seven sacks a season ago, with 4.5 of those coming in his last four games with the Titans before being traded to the Ravens in early November.

With the Bengals deciding not to franchise tag Trey Hendrickson, Jones could help fill part of the void on the defensive line at an affordable price.