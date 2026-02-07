Ja'Marr Chase Asks NFL 2026 Bengals Scheduling Question On Stars' Minds

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' stars clearly want to play a game overseas this coming season. Joe Burrow has talked about that being something he'd love to do in his career multiple times in the past, and Ja'Marr Chase joined the chorus this weekend.

He posted on X Friday night: "Bengals playing out of the country this year, NFL?"

Cincinnati has not played in an international game since either player got drafted onto the team. The franchise is 0-1-1 outside of the United States, playing two games in England, dating back to 2019 and 2016 in Wembley Stadium.

The NFL has added games in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Australia, and France in recent years, and it clearly looks like it will eventually have all 32 teams play at least one international game a year.

Cincinnati is still waiting for its first chance this decade.

"Maybe an international game next year, too," Burrow said last May. "Part of the reason I wanted to do the quarterback show (is) I wanted to grow the game internationally. So not having a stage like that is a little disappointing. I feel like I've consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. Hopefully, at some point in my career, we can go over there."

The Bengals are already international partners with Canada and would probably love to keep showing the brand in different countries. Meanwhile, the players clearly want to play for an international crowd and show their skills in a much different locale.

News should continue surfacing on international scheduling over the next few months.

Check out the seven 2026 international contests made public so far below:

One game in Melbourne, Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers

One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the Maracanã Stadium

One game in Munich, Germany, at FC Bayern Munich Arena

Three games in London, U.K.

One game in Madrid, Spain, at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

