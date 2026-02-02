Joe Burrow’s Longtime Wish Could Come True After Latest NFL Announcement

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one step closer toward playing an international game in 2026.

Cincinnati hasn't played overseas since the 2019 season—head coach Zac Taylor's first year with the team. That means Joe Burrow (drafted No. 1 overall in 2020) hasn't played in an international game.

That could change this season, with the NFL confirming seven international games for the 2026 season.

Cincinnati has eight home games and nine road games in 2026. That means that one of their road games could be an international contest.

Regardless, the Bengals are poised to play internationally in 2027. One of their nine home games will be abroad.

Burrow has made it clear that he wants to play in an international game.

"Maybe an international game next year, too," Burrow said last May. "Part of the reason I wanted to do the quarterback show (is) I wanted to grow the game internationally. So to not have a stage like that is a little disappointing. I feel like I've consciously worked hard to try to grow the game internationally over the last 18 months or so. Hopefully at some point in my career we can go over there."

The NFL is hoping to continue to increase their presence internationally. Sending Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals overseas is a good way to do it.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles while speaking with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before stretching for the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related: Go Here For a Complete List of the Bengals' 2026 Opponents

The NFL confirmed seven international games will be played in 2026 with the caveat that "additional games" will be announced. That gives the Bengals a good chance of playing overseasons. Here are the seven games that have already been announced:

One game in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams as one of the participating teams

One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium

One game in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena

Three games in London, U.K.

One game in Madrid, Spain at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 116,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok