Ja'Marr Chase Notes Major Milestone He'd Give Up For A Super Bowl

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had some quick answers ready while fielding questions from Overtime this week about his old LSU Tigers National Championship team.

The Bengals star wide receiver loves that title, but he'd trade it for a Super Bowl in a heartbeat.

"Would you trade your Natty for a Super Bowl?" the interviewer asked.

"Hell yeah, hell yeah," Chase responded.

"That wasn't a normal Natty, though," the interviewer responded.

"Hell yeah," Chase said, unwavering.

Chase isn't even entertaining the idea that the 2025 Indiana team that finished 16-0 could compete with his 15-0 2019 LSU team. Most people consider that latter group the top college football team to have ever taken the field.

"There was some conversation this year about the Indiana team and the 2019 LSU team. What do you think that game looks like if y'all had played them?" The interviewer said.

"Bro, there is no chance," Chase said.

"They not messing with y'all?" the interviewer asked again.

"No chance," Chase confirmed. "There was the whole team that went to the league that year."

Chase was a monster during that sophomore college campaign. He is the most decorated wide receiver in LSU history and the winner of the 2019 Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football. Chase became the first wide receiver and 11th player in LSU history to become a unanimous All-American while setting an SEC record for single-season touchdown receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780). He broke the touchdown mark with a pair of receptions against Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game,

He's parlayed that college success into five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his Bengals career and back-to-back All-Pro nods entering the 2026 offseason.

Check out the full back-and-forth on the college memories below:

“2025 Indiana vs 2019 LSU who wins?”



Ja’Marr Chase: “Bro there is no chance”



That LSU team was definitely stacked 😭 pic.twitter.com/tZMm999X0r — Overtime (@overtime) February 5, 2026

