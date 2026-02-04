Top Cincinnati Bengals Moments From 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals Pro Bowl Games contingent didn't get the win, but looked like they had plenty of fun in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday night.

The NFC beat the AFC 66-52 in a flag football game featuring Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

The four players were involved in plenty of big plays, including a pick-six that Chase pulled off while playing defense for the AFC team. ESPN sideline reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck joked with Burrow about the play by his good friend on the Bengals.

"I don't know if he wants to tackle anybody very much," Burrow answered about whether Chase should start playing defense in regular games, too. "How many tackles did you have this year?"

"Five," Chase said as part of the duo-interview. "I did, yes. Five."

"You've got to get him mad, and then he'll go and get some tackles," Burrow added.

"I'm just out here having a little bit more fun than usual," Chase noted. "If I make another play, I might do one more (backflip)."

Chase was very clutch running down defenders who pulled off interceptions this past season. He's athletic enough to probably play any position in the secondary, but the juice is squeezed as an elite wide receiver.

He showed those skills throughout the night as well. Burrow also got to drive home his commitment to Cincinnati during an in-game interview.

"Yeah, I am," Burrow said on ESPN when asked if he was happy in Cincinnati. " I think everybody has bad days, right? Everybody has bad days. Sometimes they fall on press conference days. So that's how it goes sometimes."

Check out the top Bengals moments from the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, as the long offseason continues for Cincinnati:

UNO IS FLIPPING GREAT



📺: Pro Bowl on ESPN / DisneyXD pic.twitter.com/LhxUKgABIR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2026

Tee extends the AFC lead! pic.twitter.com/RPZAPPlKCw — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2026

FIRST PRO BOWL TD FOR THESE TWO! pic.twitter.com/aBz9rf7woX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2026

That deserves a griddy.



📺: Pro Bowl on ESPN / DisneyXD pic.twitter.com/A37q9eIAAi — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2026

Third Pro Bowl for Joe Burrow 🤩



Pro Bowl Games -- 8pm ET on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/VnRVHoU9JL — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

