CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is in full offseason mode as he recovers from the 2025 season and starts preparing to follow up another All-Pro campaign with the Bengals this fall.

He chatted with Cincinnati Bengals on SI this week about a few topics amidst the release of his new clothing line with Fabletics. The Bengals star isn't concernd with fans' opinions about his prime getting wasted in Cincinnati. Chase, Joe Burrow, and the rest of the Bengals stars are controlling what they can control.

"Everybody has an opinion at the end of the day, and an opinion sometimes just is a right to be heard," Chase said in the interview. "But I can't judge people on what they feel at the end of the day. I know all I can do is control what I can control, and that's my play. And what my play does is only how far I could lead the team to success or not success."

Chase tallied 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns this past season in another marathon, target-heavy campaign (career-high 185 regular-season targets). He's putting up championship-level production. The responsibility now sits with the Bengals to bolster the talent all around him and the rest of Cincinnati's top players.

He's said his peace on what the team should do this offseason, now we all sit back and wait for how they'll approach free agency.

"Yeah. I mean, everybody pretty much knows what we need," Chase said about the lacking areas of the team, specifically defense. "I've said it out in the media. All I gotta do is sit back and watch. I can't control that, so all I gotta do is control my production. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm just stating my opinion on what I think we need. So, you know, I sit back let the organization do what they do and I just gotta let my play do the rest."

This offseason is bringing some fresh hobbies to the public table for the LSU product. His new podcast with Tee Higgins on Overtime Media, "Chasing No. 1," is set to debut this spring.

Chase is also going to be posting more video game streaming sessions throughout the spring and summer.

"I'm just trying to take a new approach with like streaming and stuff right now, and with the podcast. So that's my two biggest things," Chase said, while hammering home he's fully focused on football first. "I'm only gonna focus on a little bit at a time and just worry about football. You know now I'm at a part of my life where I'm starting to get into a little more of my hobbies (publicly)."

Chase has established himself as one of the top stars in the NFL over the first half of this decade, and now we get a front-row seat to watch what new levels he can reach in Cincinnati moving forward.

2026 could be his biggest season yet, given how much continuity the offense is sporting on both the player and coaching side. We can confidently say the pass catchers will bring elite play to the table this fall. How the rest of the team rolls out has a lot to do with what the front office pulls off in the next three months.

Check out Chase's full clothing collection with Fabletics here.

