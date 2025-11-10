Joe Burrow Discusses 'Variables' in 2025 Return as Bengals Try To Spark Final Stretch
CINCINNATI — The post-bye week Monday got a serious jolt in Cincinnati once Joe Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity.
The Bengals' star spoke to the media following that session as he hopes to make a meaningful return later this season. He entered a 21-day window to practice and return off injured reserve from his turf toe injury.
Burrow noted all the "variables" in his return, one being the team's standing in the AFC North.
Cincinnati is 2-0 in the division, but 3-6 overall needing to find a winning streak after losing six of the past seven games.
"See how these next couple of weeks go," Burrow said in his first public comments since the early-season injury. "And there's a lot that goes into it. Like you said, there are a lot of variables that you have to consider. And we're just gonna see how these next couple weeks go, see how it feels."
That was the clear stance as Cincinnati gets another reason to turn around its league-worst defense and try to catch fire. Burrow's return could pour on extra lighter fluid, even with Joe Flacco playing solid football.
The MVP candidate brings a different level of passing acumen to the table in a scenario where Cincinnati can likely only lose two more games at most this season and still be a playoff squad.
Getting that toe 100% healthy is the priority.
"I think so," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about this juicing up the locker room. "He's one of the best players in the world, so anytime that player comes back, players have seen how hard he's been working behind the scenes with the trainers and strength coaches. I think it's exciting when you see a guy who has put so much into coming back on the front end of a difficult injury. You can look at different timelines, and he's done everything you can to get himself back on the field, so this is just the next stage of his progression."
The Bengals play Pittsburgh on the road at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
